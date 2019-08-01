The Most Underrated Whiskeys On The Market, According To Bartenders

Getty Image

Let’s face it, there are far too many whisk(e)y brands. Even the most ardent of whiskey aficionados will never imbibe a fraction of the varieties available in their lifetimes (unless they’re fully willing to pickle their livers). From bourbon to Scotch to rye iterations made in Canada, Japan, and even Taiwan, the industry is flat out flooded with booze.

Mainstream brands still get plenty of love, of course. The Macallan, Jack Daniel’s, and Woodford Reserve have been winning awards and crafting high-quality juice for decades (and sometimes even centuries). But with so many brands on the market, sometimes the hype machine misses the mark and brands or expressions that deserve love get nothing.

To rectify things a little, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to underrated whisk(e)ys. Their answers ran the gamut of the whiskey world, as they chose bourbons, Scotches, ryes, and even Irish whiskeys.

Wild Turkey Bourbon

Phil Testa, beverage manager at The Rickey in New York City

Wild Turkey. Everyone sees this as a bottom shelf, gross whiskey but it’s actually delicious. It has a traditional recipe and it’s balanced, cheap, and mixes well as an old fashioned and a Manhattan. This is always in my home bar. It’s a tip of the cap to the old school, which I think is important in the oversaturated whiskey market of today.

…Throwing in Heaven Hill too.