Here’s Where To Get Free Food And Drinks For Mother’s Day





Unsplash

Being a mother is probably the hardest job in the world. It’s definitely way harder than being a journalist who writes about holiday-related food deals. I think we can all agree on that. Your mom works hard and deserves something special today (it is Mother’s Day after all, and if you forgot you’re a monster).

You could get her a card and maybe some flowers? That’s probably the least you can do to show your mother how much you love her and everything she does for you on a daily basis. If — even after you give your mom an extremely poignant (or funny) card and a beautiful bouquet of flowers — she still craves something special, you can take her out to one of the many restaurants offering deals today (you spent so much on the flowers!). Some joints are even offering free meals. Check them all out below.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar

Mothers visiting participating Arooga’s will get a free meal with the purchase of another meal of equal or greater value.

Fogo de Chão

Savor a memorable Brazilian experience with Mom this Mother’s Day. Moms who dine on Mother’s Day will receive a dining card for a complimentary full churrasco lunch, dinner or Sunday Brunch to use at her next visit. *Restrictions apply pic.twitter.com/0OsP8dmTqY — Fogo de Chão (@fogorestaurants) May 8, 2018

To celebrate the holiday, mothers eating at Fogo de Chão get a gift card for a free lunch, dinner, or brunch on their next visit.

Gatti’s Pizza

Today, mothers get a free buffet and drink at Gatti’s with the purchase of a children’s buffet.

Hooters

Show mom some love on Mother's Day by taking her out for dinner. Moms eat free this Sunday, so you both win! pic.twitter.com/JERw5BPmHh — Hooters (@Hooters) May 8, 2018

Mothers can visit any participating Hooters’ locations today to get a free entrée from the Hooters Mother’s Day Menu with the purchase of a drink.

LaMar’s Donuts

***Mother's Day Special*** Mother's receive a FREE Red Velvet Cake Donut or donut of choice (offer does not include specialty donuts) and a FREE Small Coffee on Mother's Day!! (May 13th). #SimplyABetterDonut #MothersDay https://t.co/tlzkundibZ

(At participating locations) pic.twitter.com/6kD2dSUYfb — LaMar's Donuts (@LaMarsDonuts) May 1, 2018

To celebrate the holiday, LaMar’s is offering free red velvet cake donut and free small coffees to all mothers today.

Pilot Flying J

This one goes out to the one who always fills you up with warmth: Mom. So, for #MothersDay, we're returning the favor by giving all the moms out there FREE PILOT COFFEE all weekend long. Just download the myPilot app to snag yours. https://t.co/50mYOrCZIa — Pilot Flying J (@PilotFlyingJ) May 11, 2018

All moms get a free iced or hot coffee of any size at the convenience store chain today.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

To celebrate Mother’s Day, moms get 50 percent off fresh baked cookies at participating stores.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Ruth knew the recipe for a great Mother’s Day. Make a reservation today. https://t.co/M91P0eDvLX pic.twitter.com/oAnTKfl2pD — Ruth's Chris (@RuthsChris) May 8, 2018

Ruth’s Chris is giving away gift cards for $25 for every mother who eats at the steakhouse chain today.

Shoney’s

Mother’s can stop by any participating Shoney’s today to get a free slice of strawberry pie.

Spaghetti Warehouse

Mom’s visiting participating Spaghetti Warehouse locations will receive a coupon to get a free entrée on their next visit to the chain.

TCBY

We ❤️ our TCBY Moms! Swirl by your local TCBY this Mother's Day and treat mom to her first 6 oz of froyo FREE! #TCBY #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/HZfAJm5zx7 — TCBY (@TCBY) May 8, 2018

Moms who enjoy fro-yo can stop into participating TCBY locations to get a free 6-ounce cup or cone today.



Wienerschnitzel

Who needs beer when you've got Chili Cheese Dogs? pic.twitter.com/Qz5oKlmHhW — Wienerschnitzel (@wienerschnitzel) April 25, 2018

The celebrate Mother’s Day, moms can stop into participating Wienerschnitzel locations to get a free chili dog and a small soda today.