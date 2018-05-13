Here’s Where To Get Free Food And Drinks For Mother’s Day

Being a mother is probably the hardest job in the world. It’s definitely way harder than being a journalist who writes about holiday-related food deals. I think we can all agree on that. Your mom works hard and deserves something special today (it is Mother’s Day after all, and if you forgot you’re a monster).
You could get her a card and maybe some flowers? That’s probably the least you can do to show your mother how much you love her and everything she does for you on a daily basis. If — even after you give your mom an extremely poignant (or funny) card and a beautiful bouquet of flowers — she still craves something special, you can take her out to one of the many restaurants offering deals today (you spent so much on the flowers!). Some joints are even offering free meals. Check them all out below.
Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar
Mothers visiting participating Arooga’s will get a free meal with the purchase of another meal of equal or greater value.
To celebrate the holiday, mothers eating at Fogo de Chão get a gift card for a free lunch, dinner, or brunch on their next visit.
Today, mothers get a free buffet and drink at Gatti’s with the purchase of a children’s buffet.
Mothers can visit any participating Hooters’ locations today to get a free entrée from the Hooters Mother’s Day Menu with the purchase of a drink.
To celebrate the holiday, LaMar’s is offering free red velvet cake donut and free small coffees to all mothers today.
All moms get a free iced or hot coffee of any size at the convenience store chain today.
To celebrate Mother’s Day, moms get 50 percent off fresh baked cookies at participating stores.
Ruth’s Chris is giving away gift cards for $25 for every mother who eats at the steakhouse chain today.
Mother’s can stop by any participating Shoney’s today to get a free slice of strawberry pie.
Mom’s visiting participating Spaghetti Warehouse locations will receive a coupon to get a free entrée on their next visit to the chain.
Moms who enjoy fro-yo can stop into participating TCBY locations to get a free 6-ounce cup or cone today.
The celebrate Mother’s Day, moms can stop into participating Wienerschnitzel locations to get a free chili dog and a small soda today.
Join The Discussion: Log In With