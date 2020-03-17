We’re all living the #QuarantineLife right now. That means a lot of cooking. A lot. But inevitably one of these meals you’re going to look through the kitchen cabinets, marvel at all your doomsday food, and… feel bored. Or lazy. Or unwilling to do dishes while you ponder the dire situation we find ourselves in. In short, you’ll want to eat out.

You don’t have to feel bad about wanting to order some take out during these trying times. Yes, you are putting a delivery driver at risk to some degree. But you’re also helping them stay employed. And you can be sure that drivers and eateries are adapting to our new isolated lives by upping their own safety procedures and keeping all human contact to a minimum. So the safety quotient is relatively high.

A few thing things you should keep in mind when ordering take-out to ensure your social distancing game is strong and that the food community you are patronizing is able to make it through this crisis:

Always wash your hands with soap and water as soon as the exchange is done. Support local restaurants as much as possible. Tip your driver as much as you can reasonably afford. Share positive experiences so that others think to patronize restaurants.

While we encourage eating local and tipping graciously, we are also aware that you might also be struggling financially during this trying time. Below, we’ve made a list of national chains offering discounted delivery during the quarantine.

&pizza

All &pizza locations will offer free contactless delivery. They’re handling all orders through the &pizza app, whether you select to pick up your pizza or have it delivered right to your door.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is offering free deliveries on all orders $10 or more from now until a yet-unannounced date. Free delivery will be offered through Postmates from now until March 22nd, or DoorDash from March 17th to the 22nd.