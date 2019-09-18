All The Best National Cheeseburger Day Deals To Get Your Fed On The Cheap Today

Today is National Cheeseburger Day, which means if you aren’t eating a cheeseburger right now you’re, to put it lightly, wack. Okay, we’re kidding, but seriously you should eat a cheeseburger sometime today if only for the reason that it’ll save you some money. Unless you don’t eat meat, in which case carry on with whatever you’ve got planned for today — a plant-based cheeseburger, perhaps?

Cheeseburgers are one of those foods that people can argue over forever, but the two things we burger-heads can truly agree on is that 1) Burgers taste better with fries and 2) A free burger is best. We’re willing to modulate that second fact to include “massively discounted burger” in place of free, but we’ll never stop fighting the good fight to convince our favorite burger-pushing restaurants to just give us the goods for free on National Cheeseburger Day. No BOGO bullshit, either.

Enough talking about burgers, let’s get to the best deals for National Cheeseburger Day so you can get out there and start eating!

Applebee’s — Grab a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger for just $6.99. A restaurant cheeseburger for only $7 and endless fries? Consider us in.

Black Angus — In the BullsEye Bar grab a Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger or the Guacamole Cheeseburger with fries and a beer for just $12.99. Best deal on the list, close the article and get to Black Angus now.

Burger Fi — Eat a BurgerFi Cheeseburger for just $1 with the purchase of a full-price cheeseburger. You could give your friend a cheeseburger, or you could you know, eat it yourself.

#NationalCheeseburgerDay only comes ones a year, so we're going big.

Buy 1 BurgerFi Cheeseburger, Get 1 for only $1 – All Day! 🍔🍔

Burgerville — Burgerville is selling $1 cheeseburgers all day long on Wednesday and they’ll let you buy up to five of them. It’s a burger party!

Farmer Boys — From 2 p.m. to closing time, participating Farmer Boys will be selling their Big Cheese for $2.

Grubhub — Select restaurants in the Grubhub app are offering $5 off orders on National Burger day. Participating restaurants include Applebee’s, BJ’s Restaurant, Carl’s Jr, Fat Burger, IHOP and more! If you don’t order a cheeseburger, you’ve done something wrong and should feel ashamed of yourself.