Here’s Where To Get Free Food On National Cheeseburger Day [Updating]

09.18.17

Pick a random date on the calendar and you’re sure to find a strange, seemingly unnecessary holiday. Many of these holidays are food related (who really cares about National Date Nut Bread Day?). But just because there are so many, that doesn’t diminish the importance of the bigger (tastier) days. This is the case with National Cheeseburger Day, a date that should be marked down on every food lover’s calendar. That’s because the only thing that’s better than a burger is a cheeseburger. Cheese makes everything better and today is the day to celebrate the placement of this delicious, magical, dairy product on top of a beef patty. Restaurants are celebrating with deals galore and you can take advantage of them.

2nd And Charles

This store is more known for buying and selling books, CDs, BLU-RAYs, and video games. But, today it’s throwing a cheeseburger party to celebrate the holiday. At 6pm, stop by and get a free cheeseburger courtesy of Bob’s Burgers.

Applebees

To celebrate the holiday, Applebees is offering a cheeseburger and fries deal for only $6.99.

Arooga’s Sports Bar

To celebrate the holiday, Arooga’s is offering customers half off all burgers from 11am-9pm

BurgerFi

To celebrate the holiday, BurgerFi is offering customers its Double Natural Angus Burger for only $5 when you mention the deal at the register.

Burger King

Technically, Burger King doesn’t have any specific Cheeseburger Day deals, but you can pop into your neighborhood BK and get two Whoppers for only $6.

