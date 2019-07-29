All Best Food Deals For National Chicken Wing Day





We can debate over what the best piece of a fried chicken is all day, but one thing is undeniable — only one of those pieces has it’s very own National Day. Today is National Chicken Wing Day, and for today, at least, the debate is settled. Chicken wings are cheap and delicious. Don’t try to act like you need anything more refined than those two elements.

Here are all the best deals to get you wings on the cheap today. Let the celebration begin.

Buffalo Wild Wings — For dine-in guests only, receive a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium, or large order of wings. This is the perfect opportunity to try out one of the flavors you’ve been curious about, the deal applies to both traditional and boneless wings.

The Buffalo Spot — Long Beach-based wing-joint The Buffalo Spot will be giving out five-piece orders of free bone-in style wings between 3-5 p.m. That’s a legit deal with no BOGO BS.

East Coast Wings + Grill — East Coast Wings and Grill locations will be offering 75¢ bone-in wings and 65¢ boneless wings all day long.

Hurricane Grill & Wings — Score all-you-can-eat wings for $15.99 all day on National Chicken Wing Day. As of now Hurricane Grill & Wings is a Florida exclusive, but later this year they plan on opening a location in Chula Vista California. So… maybe next year, Californians!

Mountain Mike’s Pizza — Mountain Mike’s fans will be able to score a six-piece wing order for free with the purchase of any large specialty pizza. Use this promo code when ordering by phone or online: 170476.

Pluckers — Pluckers-heads can expect 75¢ classic wings with the minimum purchase of 10 wings, as well as a $1 Bud Light. Chicken and beer sound like the perfect summer Monday.

TGI Fridays — Not explicitly a National Chicken Wing Day deal, but participating TGI Fridays are offering all-you-can-eat boneless wings for just $12 until August 4th. That’s definitely a deal involving some wings.

Hooters — Hooters if offering all the wings you can eat for $15.99 all day on National Chicken Wing Day. Go to Hooters, eat some wings. NEVER STOP.

Popeyes — Popeyes’ current special is the $5 Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers which feature six boneless wings and Popeyes special limited-time Parmesan Ranch sauce. Your meal also comes with an additional side and a biscuit! We would’ve loved the bone-in wings to be shown some love, but hey we’ll take it.

Quaker Steak & Lube — From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. participating Quaker Steak & Lubes will be offering all-you-can-eat wings to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day. Prices vary but for adults, it’ll run you $15.99.



Wingstop — Receive five free boneless or traditional wings with any wings purchase all day long. Louisiana Rub is where it’s at, thank me later.

Wing Zone — Using the promo code 2180, pick up 16 boneless or classic wings for just $10 when you order online. That’s less than a $1 per wing!