All The Best National Chicken Wing Day Deals For Tomorrow

Everybody loves wings. They’re the great culinary equalizer, enjoyed by both common folk and our favorite celebrities. Appreciated by even the most renowned chefs, and flexible enough that even if you’re not a fan of buffalo sauce, there is probably a dry rub out there that you can swear by. Even when compared to equally popular foods such as burgers, burritos, or pizza, there is just something about the chicken wing that speaks to a widespread audience.

Alas, the pandemic hasn’t been great for chicken wings. No longer is it safe for us to congregate in bars, order way too many wings, and yell at the TV about sports. But just because the bars are closed, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy wings in our households. And with National Chicken Wing Day falling on July 29th, we can scoop up some wings on the cheap tomorrow.

Let’s dive into the deals.

Applebee’s — Finally, a reason to go to Applebee’s! The restaurant chain is offering a BOGO deal on wings for To Go and Delivery orders on July 29th. Checkout using the code WINGDAY to receive the deal, which isn’t valid through third-party delivery services.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse — This one isn’t technically a National Wing Day deal, but we’re going to go ahead and count it. Receive a free appetizer when you spend $25 for takeout or delivery by using the code FREEAPP at checkout. What should you order? Boneless wings of course!

Buffalo Wild Wings — B Dubs is offering an order of 6 free wings with the purchase of any size order of boneless or traditional wings. To grab the deal you must order through the phone, old fashion style.

Hurricane Grill & Wings — Hurricane is offering 20 bone-in wings and an order of fries for just $18.99. That’s less than a dollar per wing, plus fries!