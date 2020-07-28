All The Best National Chicken Wing Day Deals For Tomorrow

Everybody loves wings. They’re the great culinary equalizer, enjoyed by both common folk and our favorite celebrities. Appreciated by even the most renowned chefs, and flexible enough that even if you’re not a fan of buffalo sauce, there is probably a dry rub out there that you can swear by. Even when compared to equally popular foods such as burgers, burritos, or pizza, there is just something about the chicken wing that speaks to a widespread audience.
Alas, the pandemic hasn’t been great for chicken wings. No longer is it safe for us to congregate in bars, order way too many wings, and yell at the TV about sports. But just because the bars are closed, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy wings in our households. And with National Chicken Wing Day falling on July 29th, we can scoop up some wings on the cheap tomorrow.
Let’s dive into the deals.
Applebee’s — Finally, a reason to go to Applebee’s! The restaurant chain is offering a BOGO deal on wings for To Go and Delivery orders on July 29th. Checkout using the code WINGDAY to receive the deal, which isn’t valid through third-party delivery services.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse — This one isn’t technically a National Wing Day deal, but we’re going to go ahead and count it. Receive a free appetizer when you spend $25 for takeout or delivery by using the code FREEAPP at checkout. What should you order? Boneless wings of course!
Buffalo Wild Wings — B Dubs is offering an order of 6 free wings with the purchase of any size order of boneless or traditional wings. To grab the deal you must order through the phone, old fashion style.
Hurricane Grill & Wings — Hurricane is offering 20 bone-in wings and an order of fries for just $18.99. That’s less than a dollar per wing, plus fries!
Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings — Pasqually’s, which if you aren’t aware, is just rebranded Chuck E. Cheese, is giving away a free order of wings when customers make a purchase of $15. No promo code is needed, and customers may choose between Spicy Korean BBQ, Homestyle BBQ, Spicy Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Or Chili Lime.
Orders must be placed through GrubHub, Uber Eats, and Door Dash.
Hosted a socially distanced outdoor dinner with Pasqually's, I mean @chuckecheese pizza (and pretzel bites and churros.) Thanks @cincymomcollective and our Cincinnati Chuck E. Cheese for the deliciousness. *Fun fact* the E in Chuck E. Cheese stands for "entertainment". #sponsored #chuckecheese #pasquallyspizza #mommyblogger #momlife #momblogger #cincinnatimom #cincymom
The Wing Showdown From Uber Eats and Off The Menu — This is a bit of a weird one as its not tied to any specific wing chain. Beginning July 29th, Off The Menu and Uber Eats will kick off the Wing Showdown, where celebrities including Anthony Anderson, Haylie Duff, Jessie James Decker, Jo Koy, Phil Heath, Shaquille O’Neal, Snoop Dogg, Tyler Cameron, Tyra Banks, and Zach Posen will face-off in a crowd voted competition to see who has the best wing recipe.
Wing fans can then order the exclusive celebrity recipes from local restaurants in NYC, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Denver, Toronto, and Vancouver via Uber Eats and cast their vote at The Wing Showdown website. Visit The Wing Showdown to watch the exclusive celebrity recipes.
Wingstop — Receive 5 free wings when you order any wing purchase through the Wingstop website or app when using the checkout code 5FreeWings.