National Fast Food Day Deals So You Can Get Your Grub On

We all know that these national day deals are all about getting you great savings on food (and thereby building loyalty). So it came as a surprise to us that several fast food chains haven’t seemed to bother to create any deals specifically for National Fast Food Day this year.

Shouldn’t this be like their Christmas or something, what gives? I tried to further investigate but even Wendy’s — the snarkiest and most active of the food-brand-Twitter-personalities — had no answers for me.

They eventually came through with a weak-sauce discount, but there are better offers on the table. To help you sort through them, we compiled all the ongoing food deals across the fast food space to ensure that you get to take part in this year’s National Fast Food Day.

Arby’s – Free Small Fries and Drink when you purchase a Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich. Grab the coupon here.

Burger King – Three pancakes for just .89 cents and a Series of app-only deals that include BOGO Whoppers, $5 Crispy Chicken or Whopper meals, $5 for 2 Whopper Jr meals, or a $3 double cheeseburger deal.

Chick fil A – Get a free chicken sandwich when you place an order exceeding $5 through DoorDash after 10:30 a.m.