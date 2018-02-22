The Best Deals And Recipes For National Margarita Day

Shutterstock/Uproxx

Today is National Margarita Day. The only day every year that is set aside to honor one of the most classic of all classic cocktails. At its bare bones, this simple and delicious cocktail consists of lime juice, triple sec, and tequila. Obviously, it can be jazzed up with myriad other ingredients depending on your personal taste. You can add some heat with the addition jalapenos or habaneros, a little sweetness and fragrance with cucumber, or choose from dozens of other fruits to base the drink on instead of lime (mango margarita, anyone?).

Today is extra special because it’s actually the 80th anniversary of the beloved cocktail. Bars and restaurants will be celebrating this milestone all over the country and their are deals to be had. Check them all out below. And just because we’re feeling extra buzzed, we included a few margarita recipes as well.

Bahama Breeze

The popular chain is celebrating the holiday by offering Classic Margaritas for $2.22. On top of that, it will be giving away free margarita-inspired nail polish to the first 100 people who order a margarita at every location.

Cheeseburger in Paradise

This deal might not be special for National Margarita Day, but stop by your participating Cheeseburger in Paradise location to get Island Margaritas (frozen or on the rocks) all day today for only $1.99.

Chili’s

This month’s margarita of the month, the Chambord Flirt, is only $5 all day on National Margarita Day (as well as every day in February).