All The Best Weekend Pizza Deals For National Pizza Day

This Sunday is National Pizza Day, which means it might as well be National Pizza Weekend, as most of the best cheap pizza deals are already active. This weekend is the ideal time to indulge in the perfect flavor combination that is baked bread and cheese. All across the country people are still in the grips of winter as temperatures, so a hot slice of melted mozzarella, some red pepper flakes, and whatever topping you dig, is going to keep you warm and hit the spot in the perfect way.
Not eating pizza on National Pizza Day is a disrespectful act, so unless you’re going to make your own at home you’re going to need some suggestions. Look no further, we’ve got you covered with all the best deals for National Pizza Day 2020.
Blaze Pizza — Grab a free large pizza when you spend over $25 at Blaze and checkout using the code PIZZADAY through Postmates. Looks like you’re having a pizza party!
BJ’s Restaurant — The code 10OFF40 will get you $10 off any order over $40.
Cicis — Pickup three medium one-topping pizzas for just $12 when you order to-go.
Domino’s — Large three-topping pizzas are only $7.99 each when you pick up your order in-store.
Einstein Bros. Bagels — Receive two free pizza bagels for just $3 when you sign up for Einstein Bros.’ Shmear Society Rewards.
Firepit Pizza Tavern — Firepit will be serving $5 cheese pizzas all day long, with additional topping selections, as well as $5 well drinks, draft beers, and house wines during Happy Hour.
Hungry Howie’s — Head to Howie’s to get a large one-topping pizza for just $5.99
Little Caesars — Little Caesars has a new stuffed pretzel crust pizza and between 4 pm and 8 pm you can pick it up for just $9 on National Pizza Day.
Marco’s — Receive a free medium cheese pizza when you purchase a large pizza and checkout using the code BOGOCHZ.
Olive Garden — Olive Garden is getting in on the National Pizza Day. Kind of. When you buy one entree at Olive Garden, you can receive a second for just $5. Use it on pizza, or you know, don’t. It’s your life.
Papa John’s — Papa John’s is offering 25% off your entire order all National Pizza Day long.
Pizza Hut — Pizza Hut is offering $5 off on all orders over $25. I don’t know, it seems like Pizza Hut could’ve done better.
Prince Street Pizza — New York staple Prince Street Pizza has temporarily set up shop in Hollywood where they’ll be serving their SoHo pies by the slice for just $6. The pizzeria is also delivering pizzas all throughout LA through Uber Eats.
Shakey’s — Shakey’s has a $16 deal that consists of a medium pizza and a half-pound order of Mojo potatoes. Get this deal, Mojos are the best.
UNO’s Pizzeria — For takeout orders only, buy a pizza at regular price and receive a second for just $7.