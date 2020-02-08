All The Best Weekend Pizza Deals For National Pizza Day

This Sunday is National Pizza Day, which means it might as well be National Pizza Weekend, as most of the best cheap pizza deals are already active. This weekend is the ideal time to indulge in the perfect flavor combination that is baked bread and cheese. All across the country people are still in the grips of winter as temperatures, so a hot slice of melted mozzarella, some red pepper flakes, and whatever topping you dig, is going to keep you warm and hit the spot in the perfect way.

Not eating pizza on National Pizza Day is a disrespectful act, so unless you’re going to make your own at home you’re going to need some suggestions. Look no further, we’ve got you covered with all the best deals for National Pizza Day 2020.

Blaze Pizza — Grab a free large pizza when you spend over $25 at Blaze and checkout using the code PIZZADAY through Postmates. Looks like you’re having a pizza party!

BJ’s Restaurant — The code 10OFF40 will get you $10 off any order over $40.

Cicis — Pickup three medium one-topping pizzas for just $12 when you order to-go.

Domino’s — Large three-topping pizzas are only $7.99 each when you pick up your order in-store.

Einstein Bros. Bagels — Receive two free pizza bagels for just $3 when you sign up for Einstein Bros.’ Shmear Society Rewards.