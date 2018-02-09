Here’s Where To Get Free Food For National Pizza Day

02.09.18

Uproxx

If you poll random Americans on their all-time favorite comfort foods, you’ll probably see the usual suspects like cheeseburgers, pasta, and fried chicken at the top of most lists. But, no list is complete without pizza. The (usually) round, oven-baked, cheesy, saucy, (sometimes) pepperoni-covered treat is the ultimate comfort food. The GOAT.

It’s also probably the most customizable food ever created. Maybe you order your pizza with pineapple and ham. Nobody (except the President of Iceland) will look down on you. Perhaps you enjoy white pizza with broccoli and peppers or your basic cheese and pepperoni. You can mix and match as you like and you can do it for cheap today. That’s because today (February 9th) is National Pizza Day and restaurants all over the country are offering deals and freebies. Check them all out below.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is getting into the National Pizza Day spirit by giving away free samples of its ice cream Polar Pizza from 3pm-7pm at participating stores.

California Pizza Kitchen

Stop by any California Pizza Kitchen location to try its cauliflower crust at no additional cost. After today, it will cost you $2.50 extra.

Dominos

Domino’s

Visit your neighborhood Domino’s to get any two (or more) items for only $5.99. These include: stuffed cheesy bread, medium two-topping pizza, oven baked sandwiches, and more.

