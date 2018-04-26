Here’s Where To Get Free Food For National Pretzel Day

04.26.18 1 hour ago
If you’re a fan of the American version of The Office, you probably remember a “very special episode” in which a man shows up at Scranton Business Park to give away free pretzels to all of the office workers. You also might remember that for the usually subdued Stanley Hudson this was better than Christmas.

“I wake up every morning in a bed that’s too small, drive my daughter to a school that’s too expensive, and then I go to work to a job for which I get paid too little,” he says. “But, on pretzel day? Well, I like pretzel day.”

And, what’s not to love about pretzel day? Pretzels are savory and salty. They’re chewy inside, with just the right amount of bite. Plus, they’re customizable as you can add pretty much any topping from cheese to chocolate and everything in between. Truly, the perfect handheld snack.

While we might not be lucky enough to partake in pretzel day at Dunder Mifflin, we can enjoy free pretzels (and great deals) at restaurants all over the US today in honor of National Pretzel Day. Check them out below.

Auntie Anne’s

The popular pretzel chain is giving away free pretzels to My Pretzel Perks members when they buy any pretzel. If you can’t make it to Auntie Anne’s today, this deal lasts until Sunday.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Visit Ben’s Soft Pretzel’s today to get a free pretzel when you donate at least $1 to the Intrepid Heroes Fund.

