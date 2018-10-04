Getty Image

Today you will eat tacos! So it has been ordered!

We all love tacos so much that we’ve designated a day of the week in which we eat them — taco Tuesday — but that doesn’t mean tacos don’t also deserve their own National Day. If it hasn’t become apparent to you yet, there is a National Day for EVERYTHING. For example, today, in addition to being National Taco Day, is also National Poetry Day and National Vodka Day, and we’re suggesting you take part in all three due to the fleeting nature of life and the fact that all three of those things are delicious (eat your hearts out poets!).

Get drunk off of vodka, words, and tacos! But don’t do it without our help!

Tacos are already a great deal — they’re cheap, packed with flavor, and full of variety — and today’s roundup of all the best National Taco Day deals reflects that. From the discounting of high-quality ingredient tacos, to buy-one-get-one deals, to straight up free, here are all the best deals out there right now that’ll help you pack on all the weight you need to keep you warm through the winter, and ready for the holiday season. Oh and also to get you the most amount of tacos you’ve ever had in a single day!

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill – Upon joining “Club Baja” you’ll receive a free Baja, Americano, chicken, or carnitas taco with no purchase necessary.

California Tortilla – Buy one taco get one taco free for National Taco Day. There is a limit of five tacos per person, so if you’re looking to walk out with ten tacos, California Tortilla is the deal for you.

Chronic Tacos – Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. when using the code word: taco life, guests will receive a free taco in Chronic Tacos stores. Steak and fish tacos are excluded from the deal, bummer.