How Leveling Up His Fitness Game Made Neen Williams A Better Skater

Since kicking off his skating career at the tender age of 13 years old, Neen Williams has put his body through a lot. The first move he landed was a heelflip, a trick he has since become revered for, but only after hitting the ground more than a few times. Eventually, the falls started to take their toll and, over the course of a decade, some of his injuries required serious repair.

In order to stay in the game as long as possible, the pro skater moved down south to prioritized health and fitness. Uproxx chatted with Williams about his wellness journey at one of his stomping grounds, Onnit Gym in Austin, Texas. Check the convo below.

—

When did you first start taking working out seriously?

I had a couple serious injuries in skateboarding, including some tears to the point of needing to do full reconstructions. Because of those setbacks, I started having skateboarding taken away from me for long periods of time. Every time I would have to go back and rebuild my body. I was going to physical therapy for months after those surgeries.

Those workouts were incredibly important because they were building strength to keep my knees from buckling or even bending in the wrong direction, and doing further damage to my legs. The physical therapy for those injuries got me very interested in training, and how training could help me actually prevent those injuries from ever happening.

How did you start the process of learning?

I started small, but the more that I started to learn about it the more I focused on it. I think it is important to start small and to learn the fundamentals because it can be really easy to get ahead of yourself. But learning those basics is key to make sure you are going about it the right way. There are resources out there, from social media to the internet, and I even put a lot of information on my own site to help people the way that I was helped.

What are your goals when you go into the gym?

Being a skateboarder means being agile and mobile, so that is how I train. I want to be honed like an athlete, and I want to have my central nervous system sharp. That reaction speed is key, especially when you are trying to land tricks. That reaction can help you get there, and even more importantly, if you miss your board it will help keep you alive when it comes to recovering and making sure you hit the ground right.