With the rise of platforms like Airbnb, trendy new vacation properties are popping up in every corner of the world. Hotels are great, but now more than ever travelers are searching for more unique accommodations (even if just for the badass Instagram photos). Bespoke rentals offer a more intimate lodging experience that’s personalized to your style and preferences. You can find everything from cozy cabins to party boats and themed houses. Hell, you can even stay in a treehouse. Hence, the inspiration behind Netflix’s latest travel hit The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. The Netflix Original Series — hosted by millennial wanderlusters Megan Batoon and Jo Franco plus Bravo star and realtor Luis D. Ortiz — takes viewers around the world to tour must-visit vacation rentals in both sought after and unexpected locations. It’s basically a cross between real estate heaven and a high-def travel vlog. The hosts stay in a budget, unique, and luxury vacation rental in every episode following a specific theme. Although the luxury properties featured on the show are fun to daydream about, many of them are exclusive to celebrities and the one percent. So we’re sticking to the mostly affordable (but still totally cool!) options for now. From a “birdnest” tower in Bali to an igloo in Finland, you can book any of the vacation rentals from the show for your next adventure. Read on for a complete list and maybe check some of these spots out yourself once you get back on that open road — just click on the prices to book.