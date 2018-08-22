Olive Garden

If you’re a real pasta fiend you undoubtedly know about Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta promotion, but if you’re truly serious about your love for pasta than you have to get your hands on the Never Ending Pasta Pass (many have tried, many have failed). Going on sale this Thursday, August 23rd at 2 p.m. 23,000 lucky pasta heads will have the chance to grab a Never Ending Pasta Pass for just over $100.

Better yet, in honor of the 5th anniversary of the Pasta Pass, Olive Garden will be offering 1,000 annual pasta passes for $300 — giving cardholders 52 weeks of unlimited pasta. That’s a lot of pasta. We’d say its too much but there’s never too much pasta and anyone who thinks so is evil.

Cardholders will be able to claim unlimited servings of pasta from the Never Ending Pasta bowl menu, and the pass also gives you access to all the bread and soup or salad you could possibly want. If you’re lucky enough to have the card, we suggest trying all of the soups! Get crazy with that salad, too. You’re a pasta pass holder dammit! However, if you’re planning on some pasta plundering scheme you should know that the pass only applies to dine-in guests and isn’t valid for online or to-go orders. Otherwise, the potential for pasta fraud would be through the roof!

If you’re wondering why you need to know the exact time the passes go on sale, its because last year’s passes sold out in just one minute. If you want to be one of the lucky few to get your hands on one, set your alarms for 1:59 p.m. and be prepared.

Visit the pasta-pass website for your chance to grab a pass or just watch the counter sprint to zero with baited breath.