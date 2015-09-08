New Hampshire Liquor Stores Have Pulled A Bartending Book Over Raunchy Drink Names

Shutterstock

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has pulled a bartending guide that was previously distributed to state-run liquor stores after employees complained about sexually explicit and/or offensive drink names found in the book. Five hundred copies of The Bartender’s Black Book Tenth Edition had been provided to stores in the event employees need to field customer questions about cocktails or wine.

Employees began complaining, however, when they noticed that the book contained drinks with names like “busted rubber,” “gang banger,” “stripper mom,” “panty dropper,” and “dirty sanchez.” Okay I admit, I originally made that last one up, although google informs me a drink by that name actually does exist and it’s a hork-inducing shot made with Bailey’s, Jose Cuervo and Kahlua. The AP writes:

“In retrospect, we could have done a more thorough job vetting the guide,” Liquor Commission spokesman E.J. Powers said in a statement. “The guide itself features an extensive and informative section by Robert M. Parker, Jr., the most widely known and influential wine critic in the world today,” Powers said.

I understand the need to be sensitive and politically correct, but this is booze we’re talking about. Of course cocktails have dumb names because what smart things ever happen as a result of drinking? There’s a reason why cocktails aren’t named after like, Pride and Prejudice. (Correction, that also exists and it’s made with gin, iced Earl Grey and lavender syrup, apparently.)

Anyway, I still prefer my cocktail names dirty and stupid, like this recipe I found when searching on my cocktail app this weekend and immediately screenshot and sent to Uproxx’s “Deez Nuts” joke enthusiast, Andy Isaac.