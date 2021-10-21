“What about that new National Park?” “It’s in West Virginia, right? “Is it worth going?” Those are just some of the questions I’ve received since last December, when New River Gorge officially became the United States’ newest designated National Park. If my friends and followers (or Google trends) offer any indication, there’s clearly a lot of interest in this park. But due to the changing travel landscape, there still doesn’t seem to be much information around how to actually visit it. First a little context — at the present, there are over 400 National Park sites, including seashores, historic sites, rivers, and battlefields. But only 63 are officially designated as “National Park.” New River Gorge is the most recent among these, but the area surrounding the New River Gorge in Southern West Virginia has always been a place for adventure seekers. It’s long been known for whitewater rafting, rock climbing, and hiking. Still, the name change from National River to National Park has brought the somewhat secret enclave into the public eye. I’ve already visited New River Gorge twice since its status change, once in the summer and once in fall and I recommend it to everyone. Here’s an insider’s guide.

In the park: Since the park surrounds a river, the boundaries can be a little tough to navigate. Of course, you’ll be ensconced in the same West Virginian beauty everywhere you go, but there are definitely some highlights from within the park itself. There are over 50 miles of hiking trails in park boundaries. I hiked the Long Point Trail on a late afternoon in October and only passed around 10 people on the easy 3.2 mile out and back. With views like the one above, I would have happily hiked much further. Other popular and accessible trails are Grandview Rim to Turkey Spur (make sure to stop at the breathtaking Grandview Overlook) and Endless Wall. The New River Gorge Bridge is a destination itself. From the viewpoint at the visitor center to the Bridge Walk or a drive underneath on the winding Fayette Station Road — you can’t go wrong. If you visit the gorge between April and October there is one thing you absolutely have to do: whitewater rafting. The New River has options for beginner, intermediate and advanced rafting (through serious Class 5 rapids), and tons of outfitters ready to take you on an adventure. It is exhilarating and truly a bucket list experience. The park is also home to over 1,400 established rock climbing routes and is a popular fishing destination. Whatever you decide to do in the park — just know you are in for excitement. And views. Around the park: Think of a trip to New River Gorge National Park more as a trip to Southern West Virginia. There is so much outdoor recreation all over the area, the park itself is just a part. The Gauley River National Recreation Area is a great choice for all kinds of recreation — specifically, no surprise here, rafting its world-class rapids. I went on a guided rafting trip on the Lower Gauley over Class 4 and 5 rapids and it was probably the most fun I have ever had. There are tons of gorgeous state parks around the area as well. I love the fall vibes and old mill in Babcock State Park, enjoyed a horseback ride in Pipestem Resort State Park, and marveled at the view in Hawks Nest State Park.