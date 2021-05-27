This New York Hot Dog Onion Sauce Will Up Your BBQ Game This Weekend

A great hot dog is defined, in part, by its condiments. What those condiments are is, of course, totally up to you. That being said, there’s one condiment that stands above the rest: New York Hot Dog Onion Sauce. If you’re planning on grilling up some dogs (or burgers) this weekend, you should have a warm bowl of this regional classic at the ready.

Hot Dog Onion Sauce is widely available throughout New York’s hot dog scene — from Papaya’s to Nathan’s to Katz’s to all the pushcarts with Sabrett umbrellas. It’s basically homemade ketchup filled with cooked onions. Simple? Sure. Delicious? Abso-freaking-lutely.

I’ve been kind of obsessed with mastering this sauce lately, and I think I’m very close. I’ve taken my cue from eating a ton of dogs on the street of New York and from Sabrett’s own recipe. The ingredient list from Sabrett’s for their “Pushcart Style Onions in Sauce” is pretty straightforward, “Onions, Water, Tomato Paste, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Sugar, Olive Oil, Fumaric Acid, Spices.”

With that as my guiding light and a little cheffed up riffing, I’ve turned this into an easy-to-make-at-home hot dog sauce that’ll wow at your Memorial Day backyard BBQ.