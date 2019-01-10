FOMO-Inducing Photos From Ocaso, Costa Rica’s Underground Festival

Ryan Valasek

Great music festivals tend to die down with the coming of the new year, and we can’t say it’s too much of a surprise given that we’re deep into the throes of winter and the idea of watching your favorite bands or DJs while shivering just isn’t as much fun. But if you’ve entered 2019 still itching to let loose, don’t forget that there is an entire tropic region and the southern hemisphere, which has just entered summer, and with the warm weather they’re bringing some truly must-see festival experiences.

Costa Rica’s Ocaso festival has not shortage of heat going for it. Held in the small town — and surfer’s paradise — of Tamarindo, Ocaso Festival gathers some of electronic music’s best underground DJs and producers from across the electronic music spectrum and combines chest-pounding beats with picturesque settings. It’s, for lack of a better phrase, a f*cking tropical paradise.

The people at Ocaso take the time to make sure each stage experience is unique, spreading their acts through a jungle amphitheater, a poolside stage, and a big beach party, making expert use of Costa Rica’s varied and lush topography. This year saw the stage shared by artists like Damian Lazarus, Jamie Jones, and Guy Gerber and judging from the looks of things it looks like we’re being hit again with a major case of FOMO.

We don’t know how you intend to spend 2019, but kicking things off at a tropical music festival seems like the way to go. Check out some great shots from the grounds at Ocaso.

