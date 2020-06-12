Bartenders Name The One Bottle Of Whiskey You Need This Summer

We can go back and forth about whether whiskey is a summer spirit for hours. Sure, when it comes to “fresh” cocktails most people think of lighter spirits like vodka, gin, and tequila this time of year. But would you really like to sip on a glass of vodka or gin while you sit around a campfire? We don’t think so. We’ll save our vodka for mid-afternoon vodka sodas and our gin to be mixed with tonic water. Then, as the evenings progress, we’ll bring out the whiskey to warm us up or for mixing whiskey-based highballs. If you’re going the whiskey direction this time of year, we want you to purchase the bottles that will speak to the season. That’s why we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one expression of whiskey we absolutely need for summer 2020.