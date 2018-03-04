The 90th Academy Awards are here, celebrating a strong selection of incredible movies. Naturally, we’re pairing them with a similarly strong selection of incredible cocktails. Whether you’re hosting a full-on viewing party, yelling at the television with a select group of friends, or playing our notorious drinking game, there’s a beverage here with your name on it.
So, which cocktail wins “most debaucherous?” Read on to find out!
Darkest Stormy Hour Cocktail — by Lynn Lilly of Craft Box Girls
The Dark and Stormy: a time-honored classic cocktail that remains a crowd-pleaser. Both traditional and approachable, it’s the blockbuster of the cocktail world. Here it gets a simple but exciting update.
Ingredients:
- Dark rum
- Ginger beer
- Fresh lime juice
- Thin slices of ginger
- Lime for garnish
Directions:
Fill a glass with ice and combine equal parts rum and ginger beer. Add a splash of fresh lime juice.
Use a hand torch like the Bernzomatic to flame a piece of ginger and drop it in the cocktail while lit. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge.
For the men, the lazy or those that just want to be able to make and drink their cocktail in one glass:
1 part your choice of gin or bourbon/rye
1 part Campari
1 part sweet vermouth
Dash of orange bitters (optional)
Orange twist (optional, your majesty)
Stir with ice and drink on the rocks or strain to serve up and repeat until you are hammered after 3 drinks.