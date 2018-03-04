Shutterstock

The 90th Academy Awards are here, celebrating a strong selection of incredible movies. Naturally, we’re pairing them with a similarly strong selection of incredible cocktails. Whether you’re hosting a full-on viewing party, yelling at the television with a select group of friends, or playing our notorious drinking game, there’s a beverage here with your name on it.

So, which cocktail wins “most debaucherous?” Read on to find out!

The Dark and Stormy: a time-honored classic cocktail that remains a crowd-pleaser. Both traditional and approachable, it’s the blockbuster of the cocktail world. Here it gets a simple but exciting update.

Ingredients:

Dark rum

Ginger beer

Fresh lime juice

Thin slices of ginger

Lime for garnish

Directions:

Fill a glass with ice and combine equal parts rum and ginger beer. Add a splash of fresh lime juice.

Use a hand torch like the Bernzomatic to flame a piece of ginger and drop it in the cocktail while lit. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge.