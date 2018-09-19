The Ultimate Dream Job Is Here: Getting Paid $1K Per Day To Eat Pizza

#DIY #Pizza #Food
09.19.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Ooni.com

We cover our fair share of cool jobs in this space, however, every now and then an occupation comes along that belongs in the center of a Venn diagram featuring circles for fun, profit, and bragging-rights-over-your-friends. Ooni, makers of outdoor, portable pizza ovens, has announced just such job. They’re hiring 10 pizza testers from a range of pizza-making backgrounds to test their ovens, new products, and recipes.

Compensation is experience-dependent but ranges from $300 to $1000 per day. A proficiency in making pizza related brand content like videos and doing demos could land an applicant in the higher pay categories. Regardless of which pay category you qualify for, the perks may very well outweigh the compensation — because it’s some pretty high-quality pizza you’re eating to earn this dough.

A successful applicant can be based anywhere in the world, according to the Ooni website. The company, formerly known as Uuni, sends to each of its testers one of their pizza ovens. The testers work freelance from their homes, with expenses for ingredients covered by the company.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DIY#Pizza#Food
TAGSDIYdream jobFOODpizza

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP