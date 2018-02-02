Panera Has Renamed Their Soup At Chrissy Teigen’s Suggestion





Model, game show host, and wife of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, is no stranger to social media — Twitter, in particular. Her tweet game includes sounding off on politics, live-tweeting her odd experiences while flying, and clapping back at those who come for her and her family. She’s also no stranger to good eatin’ — putting out several cookbooks and posting photos of the new dishes she’s trying to cook, and others that she’s tried at restaurants. With more than 10 million followers, her tweets have probably crossed every Twitter user’s timeline at least once in their daily sign-ons.

Interestingly enough, Panera Bread took notice of one of Teigen’s tweet-responses to Good Morning America’s report regarding Panera’s asking the Food and Drug Administration to clarify the definition of what could be called an “egg,” claiming its breakfast competitors use “eggs” that contain more than five ingredients. Teigen, like Panera, agreed that only eggs should be called eggs, and made a suggestion that the restaurants should call their broccoli cheddar soup “Delicious Cream Times.”

Yes I agree only actual eggs should be called eggs and their broccoli cheddar soup should be called delicious cream times — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2018



Well, Panera thought that was a solid idea, and changed the name of the soup both in its packaging and online. Panera let the model know by sending her a supply of soup, and she took to Twitter (naturally) to recount her tweet and let everyone know they had, indeed, changed the name of the soup at her suggestion. We hear about people shooting their shots on social media all the time, but Teigen took it to the next level. Respect.