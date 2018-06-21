This Crew Of Young Creatives Uses Street Art To Encourage Conservation

PangeaSeed Foundation

When we write about oceans here at Uproxx, we usually spend more time focusing on the gorgeous white beaches that the waves lapping upon them (unless Kelly Slater is involved). And, why wouldn’t we? Many of the world’s beaches are breathtaking examples of nature’s majesty, and visiting them can be transformative.

However, as human beings, beaches do more for us than provide destinations to take hot pics for Instagram, soak up the sun, and drink cocktails served in tropical fruits. The ocean provides 70 percent of the oxygen we breathe and one-sixth of the animal protein people consume — not to mention providing ingredients for many of our medicines, vitamins, foods, and drinks. They are the planet’s largest ecosystem, full of biodiversity. So… yeah, kinda important.

Non-profit PangeaSeed Foundation — run by a crew of dynamic, young creative artists — is looking to attract attention to oceanic conservation, and they are doing it using street art. In the past three years, people walking the streets of cities in Mexico, New Zealand, and ten other countries have been treated to vibrant, artistically singular murals that translate facts about our oceans into engaging visual stories. Sharks the size of airliners appear to sway above parking lots. A modern mermaid reaches into the darkness, her blue hair feathering around her face in undulating waves. A riff on a mid-century advertisement declares “Plastic: The Modern Miracle That Never Breaks Down” as a smiling woman’s black-and-white visage is enveloped by sea life.

With a roster of over 300 artists contributing their time and talent to the organization, the spectrum of work is vast. Founder and director Tré Packard terms what the organization does “artivism.” It’s not just a fun portmanteau; it’s a movement by which “art, design and new media can transcend cultural and linguistic boundaries inspiring positive global change.”