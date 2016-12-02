The Creator Of General Tso’s Chicken Has Passed Away, Leaving Behind A Fascinating Legacy

#Food
Senior Contributor
12.02.16 7 Comments

Shutterstock

General Tso’s chicken is a staple of Chinese restaurants across America, but unless you follow Chinese cooking, you likely don’t know who invented it. It’s a dish of recent invention, driven by social forces and American tastes, and the man at the center of it all, Peng Chang-kuei, has passed away at 98.

Like so many Chinese people, Chang-kuei fled the political turmoil of China in the early 20th century. He had been the banquet chef of the Nationalist government during China’s struggles with its future during the time, and when it became clear that the Communist regime was taking over and anyone in the Nationalist government were facing long prison sentences (at best), he escaped to Taiwan to cook for the government in exile. It was there, he later claimed in an interview, that he invented the dish we’d know as General Tso’s chicken in 1952. Why? Because he ran out of other dishes and had to think on his feet. For a touch of patriotism, he named it after Zuo Zongtang (formerly romanized as Tso), a military leader and statesman well-known in China.

In 1973, Chang-kuei left for America, and was confronted with American Chinese cuisine. Chinese cuisine in America had a strange look and feel to a traditional chef. Created largely by chefs who had to improvise with American ingredients and cater to American tastes, it was a far cry from the Hunan cuisine Chang-kuei specialized in. So he updated General Tso’s in an attempt to adjust Hunan food to American tastes: Tso’s was much sweeter than the traditional cuisine. But it did the job: The New York Times, in 1977, called his Tso’s “a stir-fried masterpiece”.

Because the dish is so simple, and thus easy to replicate, it quickly spread to restaurants across America and in fact some claim the original dish arrived a full year earlier in America. Chang-kuei, however, was successful regardless: He returned to Taiwan and opened a restaurant chain, Peng’s Garden, that’s popular to this day. He passed away November 30th at 98, but in America, at least, he’ll always be remembered for the dish he pioneered.

(Via Taiwan News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food
TAGSCHINESE FOODFOODGeneral Tsos Chicken

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 15 mins ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP