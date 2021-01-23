The Penicillin Is Our Official Mid-Winter Cocktail — Here’s Our Recipe

The penicillin is a modern classic. The mix of scotch, honey, ginger, and lemon also really hits well this time of year, with the snow falling and the air icy cold. Think of it this way, the penicillin is kind of like an ice-cold hot toddy. It’s medicinal at its core with all that honey, ginger, and lemon, while still feeling like a well-rounded professional-level cocktail.

There are two key elements at play with this cocktail. One is the whisky. The base of the cocktail is a blended scotch, usually a sweeter one. Then, there’s a smoky or peated scotch float that goes over the cocktail at the end. It adds this really vibrant opening to the drink that soon fades into the sweeter flavors that define the rest of the cocktail.

The second element is the honey-ginger syrup (we’ll explain how to make it below — but it’s easy, don’t worry). The marrying of fresh ginger to the honey cannot be skipped. It adds this sharply spicy yet sweetly honeyed depth to the cocktail that helps it really pop.

Besides that, this is a pretty straightforward shaker. You don’t need much to make it in your kitchen either. If you don’t have a cocktail shaker, just use a jar with a lid.

Let’s get shaking!