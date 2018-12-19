You Still Have Time To Get These Perfect Gifts For Her Online

Uproxx

Christmas is rapidly approaching, and if you have been busy like us with year end work or travel, you may now be realizing (in a blind panic) that you don’t have very much time left to secure dope gifts for your girlfriend or wife! We’re under a week away, fam. This is serious (Ahhhhh!). Not to worry though, there is still plenty of time (in our miraculously connected world) to order some amazing gifts for her and still have them delivered in time for your Christmas celebrations.

So here’s what we did this year, rather than troll online for new gifts, we decided to look at our top recommendations from the month, and figure out what you can still order in time. These aren’t cast-offs we found in the deepest recesses of Amazon, these are gifts from our trusted gift guides that we suggested because they’re fabulous. And there’s still time to order any of them.

A Vintage National Park Poster

$35.00

We can’t get enough of Vintage National Park posters and it’s a great gift for the other half of your couple if you love road-tripping it to some of our country’s greatest natural treasures. Stylish, thoughtful, and inspiring, these posters will remind her of the good times. And even though you’re running on the late side of things, they offer three day shipping for $19.95

For more NPS designs with more of a retro-artsy feel, check these posters from the Fifty-Nine Parks project.

Check out more gifts to remind her of your greatest adventures here.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch) $524.99

Apple

If being late on the gift front has left you guilty enough to make a bigger financial investment for her under the tree, the new iPad Pro is an awesome bit of tech that will leave her smiling. It has amazing photo editing software and its A12x bionic chip is top notch! It’s fast, sleek, and just flashy enough that she’ll think you’ve been saving for it for months.

Buy it on Amazon here.

And check out more gifts for her if she’s a techhead.

Mixology Bartender Kit

$70.87

Amazon.com

If she loves entertaining, this beautiful cocktail kit will have her swooning. The mid-century vibe is so much sleeker than other kits you can find, and you’ll have a blast testing it out Christmas night.

Get it here on Amazon, and it can be here tomorrow.

And check out more gifts if she loves cocktails here.