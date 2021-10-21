We might still be living in a pandemic, but it’s safe to say that music festivals are officially back in full swing (especially for the fully vaccinated). This past weekend brought the return of Dirtybird records label head Claude VonStroke’s festival-meets-summer-camp event, Dirtybird Campout — held at the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds in Central California. If you’ve ever been to Central Cali, you’re probably well aware that the summer doesn’t ever really go away, and judging from these photo selects we’ve received of the festivities, that held true for this year’s campout, where people rocked summer-ready attire exclusively.

Dirtybird Campout is essentially a summer camp for adults, and festival-goers were treated to epic tug-o-war matches, dodgeball games, all sorts of different races, a talent show, pie-eating contest, deep house yoga, and just about anything else you can think to do at a summer camp — all soundtracked by some of the most cutting-edge modern dance music with performances by Day Zero, Damian Lazarus, Tiga, Catz ‘N Dogs, and the legendary Detroit techno legend, Carl Craig. The whole event looks like some sort of nightmare version of Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom, in the best possible way.

Check out some of the festivities below to escape those cool weather autumn blues.