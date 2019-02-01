Check Out The Slopes And Sights From This Year’s X Games Aspen

Eddie Perlas

The Midwest may be suffering through the insanity that is the polar vortex, but winter isn’t that miserable every place in the country. In Colorado, weather conditions have been perfect for getting out on the slopes and enjoying the snow. And last weekend, thousands of people made their way to the Aspen for the 2019 Winter X Games, the largest and most extreme winter sports festival of the year.

If you’ve never been to the X Games you might be picturing mostly athletes and competitions, but it’s so much more than that. It’s not all that different from most music or experiential destination festivals, only instead of everyone baking in the sun in barely-there clothing, they’re bundled up in adorable snow gear warming themselves by the fire. This is the fifth year the X Games set up a stage for musical performances — a very welcome addition to their normal offering of countless awesome exhibits. For 2019, festival-goers were treated to sets by Louis The Child, The Chainsmokers, Kygo, and a headlining set by Lil Wayne who, if reports are to be believed, absolutely killed it.

If you’ve been sleeping on X Games because you have no interest in extreme winter sports, maybe these photos we’ve acquired from this year’s festivities will open your eyes. This is a dope festival, and you don’t need to be an expert on the slopes to enjoy it. Check out the sights and all the winter fashion from this year’s Aspen X Games.