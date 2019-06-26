Arpége

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants just held their annual award ceremony in Singapore last night, so we all officially know what the world’s best restaurants are. Well… at least according to the World’s 50 Best, which has been historically focused completely on haute cuisine and Europe.

But The World’s 50 Best has heard the criticism from across the food world of them being too Euro-centric and too self-congratulatory (e.g. up their own asses), and, as a result, they’ve made some major changes to their rules. Eater reports that previous winners of the No. 1 spot will no longer be featured on the list — clearing the way for restaurants that have never been on the list to gain a spot. Good move, World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Did it result in a winner from a country outside of Europe or North America? Nah, the winner was Mirazur in Menton, France. But hey, at least they’re trying and we appreciate that.

Let’s take a visual tour of the top ten. While you could definitely make a life goal and visiting just these ten, you might as well check out the full list because none of the restaurants in the top ten are in North America (burn). Also, if you’re digging on these, you’ll need to get reservations about a year out.

Chef Mitsuharu ‘Micha’ Tsumura has fused Peruvian ingredients with classic Japanese cuisine to create one of the more unique dining experiences on the Pacific Rim. Maido’s 50-hour cooked short rib, sea urchin rice, and tofu cheesecake ice cream have elevated both country’s culinary acumen.