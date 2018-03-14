Here’s Where To Get The Best Pi Day Food Deals

Shutterstock/Blaze Pizza/Uproxx

If you enjoy pies, it’s worth noting that January 23rd is National Pie Day here in the US. On the other hand, if you happen to be a pizza fan, then February 9th is your big pie-related food holiday. But if, like us, you like your cheesy, pepperoni-covered pizza with a side of cherry pie AND a pun, then Pi Day is perfect for you.

March 14, today, is Pi Day. You might remember Pi (or π) from your school days. The first few digits are 3.14 (get it?). To celebrate the second nerdiest holiday (May the 4th anyone?) restaurants from coast to coast are offering deals on pizza and pies.

Check them all out below.

Blaze Pizza

Visit any participating Blaze Pizza location today to get a pizza for only $3.14.

Bojangles’

To celebrate Pi Day, Bojangles’ is offering customers three sweet potato pies for only $3.14 at participating locations.

Boston Market

The popular chain is offering a free chicken pot pie with the purchase of a pot pie and drink. You will need this coupon to get this offer.

Cicis

Purchase one adult buffet at the regular price and get another one for only $3.14 today.