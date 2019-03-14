Unsplash

Today is National Pi Day. Which is technically not a National Food Day at all, but a celebration of mathematics that references the constant Pi, often represented by the Greek letter π. π represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. For non-math heads, that means its an infinite, non-repeating decimal — though it’s abbreviated to simply 3.14 in numerical form.

Now take a look at the calendar. That’s why we celebrate Pi day today.

Since math is a drag and getting hyped about it is probably on the bottom of your list of things to do, allow food to make the fake holiday fun. In a play on the pie/pi homophone, 3/14 is loaded with pizza deals — even more than National Pizza Day. This works out well because pizza is the one mathematical constant in our lives.

Here are all the best Pi Day food deals to get you fed and thinking about math.

7-Eleven – When you join 7-Eleven’s reward’s program — 7NOW — you’ll be able to order a whole pizza for $3.14. They also apparently deliver, which is wild! Did anyone know this? There’s a charge sure, but the idea of 7-Eleven delivering is just so bizarre, might as well ad a Slurpee to your order!

Bertuccis – At this eastern US pizza chain, receive a free large cheese or Bertucci pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any large pizza when you use the code “PIDAY.”

Blaze Pizza – This app only deal will get you a Blaze pizza, which comes in only one size for just $3.14. Guaranteed at all locations all day!