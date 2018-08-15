A Museum in Tehran Found 10 Picassos It Didn’t Know It Had

#Art
08.15.18 1 hour ago


Getty Image / Getty Image/Uproxx

You know how when you’re cleaning out your closet or investigating a crime scene or high on Peyote you just seem to find things? An ex-lover’s missing earring. An in-the-process-of-dissolving fish oil pill. Both those things stuck together. Sometimes though, you find something of true value — you know, like 10 Picassos — just chilling in the basement. At least that’s what happened at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art made an effort to create a digital catalog of their collection and stumbled into an additional 10 Picassos found in storage. The works haven’t been seen since the Islamic revolution of 1979.

This must be some kind of art collector’s fever dream. I never find anything of real value when I’m cleaning out my storage, but you know, I’m not an art museum. Just this last week I found a Gameboy Pocket and Pokemon Blue from my childhood. Not having kids, or knowing kids, or liking kids, or being sentimental about a game that glorifies cock-fighting, I sold it on eBay for $20. If I made an exhibit of all the things I find around my house it would be of weed containers, a jump rope, some batteries, a pairless sock, and a pill capsule of unknown substance or origin.

Dane Rivera

Seriously what is this? Not a fucking Picasso that’s for sure.

According to Art Newspaper, Dutch architect and curator Mattijs Visser who was tasked with the digital archiving is now curating an exhibition based on other findings in TMOCA’s storage to be called ‘Portrait, Still-Life, Landscape’ running from February 21st-April 2019. The exhibition will feature hundreds of modern Western compositions alongside contemporary Iranian artworks in what is sure to be a visually stunning mix of different styles and cultures.

Unfortunately, the exhibition won’t be traveling so if you want to see some missing Picassos as well as what is sure to be an impressive collection of Western and Iranian art you’ll have to make your way to Tehran early next year. Get to planning now, as the visa application process is extensive and solo travel is restricted for Americans.

Le peintre et son modele (1927), Picasso. #picasso #tehran

A post shared by Fariz Purnomosidhi (@farizap) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Art
TAGSARTPICASSO

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP