When planning summer getaways, we often overlook the beauty in our own backyards. Well, maybe not your literal backyard but within driving distance for sure. So, though tickets to Bali are definitely something to get excited about, so are tickets to one of America’s National Parks (especially the ones that don’t get a lot of traffic). And this summer, the visits will be even more exciting because the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, just launched the Pic Your Park contest. Visitors are invited to submit pictures of themselves in national parks for the chance to win prizes. And, you don’t need to be a pro photographer to participate.

If you get in on this, you will earn points by using the hashtag #PicYourParkContest on the images you post to Instagram. You must make sure your account is public to collect points and be selected and contacted for prize redemption.

The more parks you visit, the more points you get (with extra points offered for those destinations that typically receive fewer visitors). And there will be surge point days, and specific parks that will offer extra incentives on certain days or weeks, so you’ll want to follow along carefully. Every one of the 417 parks in the system is included, but as a bonus, so are national heritage areas, national trails, and more.

“Up your Instagram game by experiencing your national parks near and far this summer, especially the lesser-known gems,” said Will Shafroth, president of the National Park Foundation, in a press release. “You’ll not only have the chance to win great prizes, you’ll also inspire your community to get out there and explore for themselves!”

The person with the highest number of points will be the grand prize winner when the contest ends on September 28, and they will be notified via direct message in mid-October. And, what’s the prize? It’s a three-day, two-night trip for the winner and one guest to visit a Park Property within the 48 contiguous United States and a promotional lease for a Subaru vehicle for 30 days. Other prizes haven’t been released yet, but will include various merchandise and swag from the parks and other National Park Foundation partners.

You may win some fun stuff, and worst case scenario, you get to experience incredible beauty and adventure all over the country. Kind of no down side here. So get out there, and start exploring!

A full list of prizes, rules, a leaderboard, and instructions about how to participate is available online at findyourpark.com/pic-your-park.