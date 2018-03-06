Is Brewdog’s New ‘Pink Beer For Girls’ Offensive?

Brands really want women to buy their products. After all, they’re half of the population (read: market). But the problem is that in order to get that sweet, sweet lady cash, they often take a bit of a tone-deaf marketing approach. (See: Bic’s Pens for her or, if you’re a woman, just look down at that pink, feathery pen in your hand in which you write only love letters and low-fat chocolate recipes.)
Beer feels like one of those products that companies have an especially hard time marketing to women.
“BEER IS MAN DRINK!” marketing executives say while rubbing two sticks together to create a trashcan fire in which to grill some recently hunted meat. “COSMOS ARE FOR GIRLS AND BEER IS FOR BOYS.”
It’s a real conundrum, one that certainly wouldn’t be simply freaking solved by looking at how super cool female brewers do it.
Now Brewdog has decided to throw their hat in the ring with a new beer (actually just a rebrand of their Punk IPA) called “Pink IPA: Beer for girls.”
Look, we all know this is intended as a joke. Nobody is questioning whether or not they’re serious here. And beyond the joke, Brewdog is trying to make a statement about wage inequality. They’re selling the beer at 20% less to people who identify as women to highlight the continued problem of the wage gap that exists in the UK and around the world. And, they’re donating 20% of the proceeds to organizations that fight that wage gap and programs that work to increase women’s presence in STEM fields.
They’re also trying to take a satirical look at marketing towards women. That’s all great. But the question is, does the joke work?
My rule of thumb is: You can joke about literally anything as long as it’s actually funny. But if the joke doesn’t work about something that could be viewed as offensive, brace yourself, because you deserve the criticism. And. It. Is. Coming.
The reaction to the stereotypical marketing (albeit a bit heightened) as a joke is pretty mixed here.
Many feel that trying to be an ally when you are trying to sell something to those “allies” is false activism. It’s part of the reason (amongst a whole slew of reasons) why Pepsi’s Jenner ad failed so, so miserably. To marginalized groups, it can feel like a pretty shitty marketing ploy to announce that you “get it” just to get that group to buy your beer.
Beer, but for children!
Marketing alcohol directly to children has become perfectly acceptable somehow.
RULE OF THUMB?!!! In the early 1900s it was legal for men to beat their wives… as long as they used a stick no wider than their thumb. tsk tsk.
Urban myth, my friend. Google it.
@Midwest Girthquake seems to be a big Boondock Saints fan.
@Steve Bramucci, @Allison Sanchez. Can’t do much with that now can ya? Perhaps it should have been rule of wrist.
“Look, we all know this is intended as a joke. Nobody is questioning whether or not they’re serious here. And beyond the joke, Brewdog is trying to make a statement about wage inequality. They’re selling the beer at 20% less to people who identify as women to highlight the continued problem of the wage gap that exists in the UK and around the world. And, they’re donating 20% of the proceeds to organizations that fight that wage gap and programs that work to increase women’s presence in STEM fields.”
Sounds like good people. Why do you feel the need to highlight this SJW backlash? This and the David Byrne post yesterday really highlight Uproxx’s new strategy of milking bullshit for clicks.
Please let us know what actions Uproxx is planning to do to support the elimination of the gender pay wage gap, besides writing clickbait outrage articles.