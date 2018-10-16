This Pizza Focused ‘Pop Up Museum’ Is Perfect For The Pizza-Obsessed

It’s no secret that all of America f*cking loves pizza. Just look at this site: We rank it, complain about what its crust is made from, and even built a topic page around it. This summer, we went so far as to pick the best single slice in each of the 50 states.
So what’s next for our national obsession? A museum, obviously.
The Pizza Experience is an immersive multi-sensory pop-up museum being held in Pasadena, California, from now until January 29th, and opening up again in Chicago in the spring of 2019. It features room after room of selfie-friendly photo ops, giant pizza installations, videos, pizza snacks, and of course this wouldn’t truly be a ‘pizza experience’ without slices of pizza on hand for your eating pleasure.
Round Table is supplying the pizza and, for those who are gluten-free, cauliflower pizza will be at the ready, too. Vegans are unfortunately left out, at least for the Los Angeles experience — the pop-up is working on remedying that situation in the future though.
The inspiration for this pop-up surely comes from the incredible success of The Ice Cream Museum — which hit LA, NYC, and Miami last year. There will be pizza graffiti, a pizza fitness room (yes working out AND pizza), a room of dough featuring giant rolling pins and scratch and sniff art, a pizza gallery, a pizza apartment, something called pizza heaven, a pizza castle, and a stoner-friendly munchy room.
The whole experience will take you about an hour, so make sure you come photo-ready and hungry. Walk-ins are welcome or you can snag tickets at the Pizza Experience website. Here are the type of antics you can expect to encounter if you do visit.
