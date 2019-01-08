Uproxx

Seeing a good play moves you. It shifts something in your very chemistry. It alters you irrevocably. But also, when you go to a play, you change it. Because theater is different from almost any type of art we consume. A movie, a book, a painting — each can be interpreted in different ways. But they’re static. They don’t talk back, they don’t subtly shift and meld to your reactions.

Theater is a living, breathing art form in which real people are not just performing words on a page, but communing in an experience with the audience. The way actors move, speak, and feel is all affected by the viewer’s energy. Because going to a play is an act of participation. And watching really good theater — the kind that makes you think, dream, hurt, heal, laugh, cry — that’s a unique kind of catharsis for everyone involved.

We recently spoke with three young playwrights, all women of color, who are using theater to explore the themes and injustices they’ve faced. Their voices weren’t being heard, so they took back the public stage quite literally to raise up the stories of those around them. They’re using theater as an act of resistance. It’s powerful, urgent, and deeply important.

Jessica L. Hagan — playwright of Queens of Sheeba, a play that explores the misogynoir black women face — on using theater as a path toward healing:

We had all these focus groups with just black women where we sat down and we just discussed all the experiences that we’ve had. And it was crazy because we’re different ages, different shades, different sizes, and we all had such similar experiences. We cried and laughed, we screamed, we hugged together, we held each other. It made me realize how … I think sometimes, it’s only when you speak to other people that you realize that you’re not going through it alone. So, that sisterhood is something that I’ve really wanted to put on a platform.

I have people come up to me after the show. All types of people but naturally, it’s the black women that I want to hear from the most because I’m like, “I want this play to do you justice, I want this play to honor you.” And I’ve had black women who were teenagers, and black girls who were like 12, 13. And then I’ve had black women who are in their 60s, 70s, 80s, people of my mum’s age being like, “Thank you. I really identify.” Being like, “I go through that at work every single day.” And that is what made me feel like, “Yeah, I’m doing something here.” Getting that response from the very people that I try to speak with, if that makes sense, including myself.

I think the through line of (Queens of Sheeba) is, “I am a Queen, I am enough as I am. I am completely enough by myself.” And I think having no set, no props, and just watching this show — and being so intrigued and entertained by it — you realize that it’s purely what the girls are doing with their bodIES, with their vocals, and with their mouths. It reinforces the idea that “I am enough on my own.”

I can take your attention for an hour. I can teach you, I can make you laugh, I can make you wanna dance with me on stage. And that’s all from my instrument. And the response has been beautiful. It’s been nothing but positive.