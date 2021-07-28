The New Popeyes Chicken Nuggets Have Arrived — Here’s Our Review

It’s no secret that Popeyes makes the best fried chicken sandwich in the fast food galaxy. In the two years since Popeyes dropped their new sandwich, we’ve seen just about every chain try to swipe at that crown — reformulating recipes and expanding their menus in an attempt to satiate our undying appetite for the perfect bird between bread. Even monster brands are shook. Burger King ditched their old chicken sandwich for something new and the mighty McDonald’s launched not just one new chicken sandwich but three! In addition to the title of best fried chicken sandwich in the game, Popeyes has the best sides of any chicken joint, and their bone-in chicken offerings, available in both mild and spicy formulations, are also fast food’s best. Having said that, the Popeyes Chicken Tender is in need of some serious work. For a place with a sandwich so good, there is no excuse for having lackluster tenders. Clearly, this was something Popeyes wanted to remedy with the announcement of a new chicken nugget. Unfortunately, this fix doesn’t quite work. Check our full review below:

Popeyes Chicken Nuggets Taste Test I don’t know if any single fast food item will ever have as much hype as that original sandwich drop. It’s a fast food anomaly. Yet I kept seeing article after article declaring that these new nuggets were “hotly” or “highly” anticipated. The Takeout ran a piece titled “Will Popeyes’ new chicken nuggets cause a ruckus?” Nope. For whatever reason, the media is really working hard to hype up these nuggets (no doubt a result of all the traffic they got from writing about the original sandwich), but when I arrived at my local Popeyes on drop day to order an 8-count meal, there wasn’t even a line in the drive-thru. Back in 2019, when I covered the sandwich drop, I waited in a line and was still eating my sandwich at a table when the management came out to announce that they had sold out for the day. It was a wild scene. So I half-feared I was already too late. That I’d roll up to the drive-thru only to be told they were sold out. That wasn’t the case. In fact, when I pulled up to Popeyes I was actually asked to wait in front of the restaurant because they had to fry up some nuggets fresh. In my opinion, getting your fast food fried fresh leads to the best experience, so I was hyped. But it was clear that the nuggets didn’t hold a fraction of the popularity the sandwich did on day one, or else they’d have them ready and waiting. Anyway… Like the tenders, the Popeyes nuggets suffer from being haphazardly battered. Some pieces are so overly battered that fried hollow tendrils of batter twist off of the nuggets, giving you empty bites of fried batter. On other spots of the nugget are so under-battered you can see the white meat lurking beneath.