Popeyes Is Launching Their First Legit Chicken Sandwich Nationwide Next Week

08.08.19 4 hours ago

Popeyes

Popeyes is launching its first legit chicken sandwich nationwide next week. Before you start shouting in the comments about the Popeyes Chicken Po’ Boy — chill out, because you know that a chicken tender between a French roll is NOT a chicken sandwich. Or a Po’ Boy. The new sandwich will include a buttermilk battered chicken filet served on a brioche bun with pickle chips and your choice of spicy Cajun sauce or mayo. We don’t want to seem ungrateful but if Popeyes would also offer a spicy filet, well, they might just take the crown for the best spicy chicken sandwich of all time.

If you’re already salivating all over yourself, fear not — you won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on the new sandwich, they’re set to hit Popeyes locations nationwide next Monday, August 12th. And if you’re a real Popeyes-head, and you live in So-Cal, you don’t even have to wait that long.

Starting today, you can try the sandwich at Long Beach’s Sweet Dixie Kitchen, a restaurant that made news two years prior for serving fried chicken from Popeyes and passing it off as their own. In a press release for the sandwich, Sweet Dixie owner Kim Sánchez says, “To be honest, I thought they were calling to sue me” and while that might be common practice for some of the more lame franchises out there, Popeyes saw a contemporary — not a lawsuit.

“We feel honored that the team at Sweet Dixie Kitchen likes our chicken so much… To acknowledge their admiration, we are granting them special access to pre-launch our new Chicken Sandwich for a few days before we launch it nationally,” said Popeyes head of marketing Bruno Cardinali, in a statement.

The new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is available from August 8-9 at the Sweet Dixie Kitchen located at 401 E 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90802.

UPDATE: Our esteemed editor-in-chief says that the sandwich has been served at Popeyes locations in New Orleans for a few weeks now and that it’s “f*cking fantastic.”

