If you haven’t eaten Popeyes new Chicken Sandwich yet, you’ve probably at the least tried to. Whether you didn’t score a sandwich because your local Popeyes sold out or you saw a line wrapped around the block and decided that a burger sounded just as good, you’ve no doubt been thinking about chicken sandwiches way more than you’ve ever expected to this week.

Well, the hype for Popeyes new menu item has finally reached it’s breaking point — as the company has just announced that they’re officially tapped out… for now at least. If you haven’t had the sandwich yet, you can pretty much kiss any chance of trying it this month or the next goodbye. While you may be able to find a few sandwiches floating around here and there (or pick up one for $1000 from Quavo), it looks like Popeyes will have to go from affixing make-shift “sold out” signs to their stores to printing out something more official.

Along with the announcement on Twitter, Popeyes has said the quickest way to be alerted of when the sandwich goes back on sale is to download the app, but given the buzz, we’re sure you’re going to hear about it whether you’re trying to or not.