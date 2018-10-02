A Budget Airline Abruptly Shut Down; Here’s What To Do If You Got Stranded

Last night, Primera Air employees from the head offices to airport staff walked away from their posts mid-service. The budget airline announced that they were letting go their entire staff, shutting down all customer service, and canceling all flights. Just like that, within mere minutes, an entire airline ceased to exist. 60,000 have been stranded on Primera’s routes — which stretch across Europe and into Canada and the United States. It’s a disaster for travelers.

Primera Air started gaining traction recently with the announcement that it’d be expanding service between East Coast cities in America and various European capitals for the dirt cheap price of $99 each way, basically giving carriers like Norwegian and Wowair a run for their money. All of that seems to have been a pie in the sky bolstering to cover up the fact that the airline was broke and falling into more debt every day. This led to crew walking away from idling planes and airport staff literally hitting the cancel button on flights and straight up walking away from passengers waiting to board those flights.

This also means cabin crew for Primera Air have been stranded abroad as their lift home is no longer flying.

Sadly, this isn’t that crazy of a reality. Just last year, Monarch Air folded in a similar fashion and stranded hundreds of thousands of passengers away from home. In that instance, the British government had to step in to repatriate over 100,000 passengers back to the U.K. It was the largest government-led repatriation since World War freakin’ II, making the biggest ever peacetime event of that sort. So, yeah, this shit can get very serious very fast.

