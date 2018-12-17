Experience The Communal Vibe Of Rakastella Festival With These Photos

12.17.18 1 min ago

Nick Claros


It’s been a little over a week since Art Basel Miami ended and that voice in the back of our heads is balanced between fading FOMO and mounting fears about not having bought any holiday gifts. We’re gonna stay ignoring the latter voice for a few minutes and instead go back to daydreaming about this year’s Rakastella at Art Basel, attempting to live in that moment just a little bit longer.

Rakastella, a Finnish word meaning “to make love,” is an apt name for this one-day celebration of electronic music that harkens back to the genre’s euphoric roots of inclusivity and community. Held on the brilliant white sand beaches of the historic Virginia Key Beach Park, Rakastella was founded by DJ Tennis of Italy’s Life and Death collective as well as Dixon & Ame of Germany’s popular Innervisions label, and brings together some of the greatest creators from the global house and techno communities.

The festival design balances an environment that is intimate as well as inviting, allowing visitors to lose themselves dancing on the sand while also connecting on a deeper level (via art installations) with fellow partygoers. Check out the best photos from this year’s Rakastella at Art Basel Miami and flood yourself with party envy before returning to the pre-Christmas chaos.

