Haunted House Employees Share The Scariest And Most Insane Things They’ve Ever Seen

Haunted houses are often scarier than horror movies because it’s difficult to suspend belief when confronted with chainsaw-wielding thrill seekers in real life. Grown men are known to lose their minds and turn into weeping little boys when confronted with scary clowns, and employees often bear the physical brunt of the resulting terror.
One of the darkest corners of the internet, Reddit, just happens to be teeming with people who have worked as seasonal haunted house employees. Bartenders and strip club employees have seen some sh*t, but haunted house employees observe customers at their most primal. They were all to eager to discuss the most insane things they’ve ever seen, and these are their tales:
Pinkseaglass gets the ball rolling with bodily-function madness:
“One of the guys in charge would dress as Jason. Huge dude, really tall, and really into the character. He’d silently sneak up on people all the time and loom over them. Years ago, this one girl turned to look at him, and while all her friends ran screaming, she went white, paused a moment, and then puked. Stared for another second, and then went running.”
Ctrm5336 reveals the risks of bodily injury in this line of work:
“It was really easy to hide in a corner and then sneak up behind them and do something. This one large guy was really scared. He was about halfway through the room and had no idea I was there. I sneaked up behind him, got just a couple inches away from him, and whispered ‘run.’ He screamed, whipped around, and elbowed me straight in the face. Broke my nose.”
They always follow the ones that scream. When I go to a haunted house I just act chill and they leave me alone.
Ive been to one haunted house. I was 7 or 8, and my older brother and sister wanted to do a “big boy” haunted house and next door they had the family friendly one for younger kids. So my Dad and Mom took me and my younger sister to the “family” one while my older sibs were doing the other one. They let a few people in at a time, par for the course I suppose, and the first room was dark when you entered. Then they kicked on the lights and there was a dude in a clown outfit (dont remember exactly what he was doing) and I, at 7 or 8 years old, pissed myself and started crying terribly. Needless to say, they shut down the rest of the house so my family could leave while the rest of the group stayed behind. Last time I ever went into a haunted house. Also when I realized that I have a strong phobia of clowns.