Despite the fact that we are now well over the socially-acceptable age to trick or treat, Halloween candy still seems to mysteriously appear everywhere during the month of October. There are bowls of it in your office breakroom, piles in various waiting rooms, and a big bag of it in your nephew’s room with a sign that says, “I worked hard for this. Please don’t STEAL IT.” Which you will promptly take and eat. But after going through most of the bowl and/or a small child’s only happiness, you’ll inevitably encounter the candy no one wants. And look, we’re pro-candy, but you know some Halloween candy is straight up garbage, and just looking at it makes boils your blood.

But before you start throwing that candy at the walls in your house in an effort to satiate your blind rage for whatever evil person wronged you by giving you orange Starburst and candy corn – just chill out for a second. Because there is a legend of a place — a happy and good haven — where you can exchange your unwanted candy for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. All you have to do is be in New York City at Washington Square Park between the hours of 4 pm and 9 pm on October 31st this year, and it will all, finally be okay.

On Wednesday, you can take your unwanted and unloved candy to the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup ‘Candy Exchange Vending Machine’ in NYC and bing-bang-boom you got yourself a Reese’s kid. No catch. Reese’s will be giving away ten thousand Peanut Butter Cups this Halloween to anyone who ended up with candy they hated (which actually might go pretty fast so we recommend getting there early). What does Reese’s do with the candy? Good question, but it’s best not to ask — for your own protection.

Basically, Reese’s did a survey and found that 90% of Americans wish they could trade out their unwanted candy for something better and that 4 out of 5 of those people picked Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as the replacement of choice. And while those results sound a little dubious, who are we to argue with Reese’s making dreams a reality? We will gladly exchange our blue raspberry Jolly Ranchers and Good & Plenty for some peanut butter cups ASAP.

So, if you have some crap candy and want to make the exchange, hit up Washington Square Park Halloween night to get stocked up with enough Reese’s to last you until the end of the year. Or, at least enough to give you a stomach ache from eating it all that night. Because let’s face it, you’re probably going to eat it all in one sitting.