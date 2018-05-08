Remy Martin Is Putting Out A Limited Edition XO Cognac Made Specially For The Cannes Film Festival

#Drinks #Alcohol #Food
05.08.18 3 hours ago

Remy Martin/Uproxx

On May 8th, the Cannes Film Festival begins in the picturesque, coastal city of the same name, in the French Riviera. Founded in 1946, Cannes is one of the most storied film festivals in the world and winning its top prize, the Palme d’or, is a gateway to international adulation (though not always mainstream success). But, there’s so much more to famed film festival than A-list celebrities the likes of Hugh Jackman, Daniel Kaluuya, Jessica Chastain and Marion Cotillard dressed in the stylings of the hot designer du jour.

It’s also the perfect time for brands to unveil their newest and most noteworthy products. This is the case with famed cognac house Rémy Martin — so it should come as no surprise that the French brand is dropping an XO (extra old) limited edition bottle for the event itself. Rémy Martin XO Cannes 2018 is being unveiled at the festivals as the brand is celebrating its 15th year as an official partner of the film festival.

What better way to show support for a shindig than by actually creating a cognac in its honor, right?

Remy Martin

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drinks#Alcohol#Food
TAGSAlcoholCANNEScognacDRINKSFOODlifeNewsremy martin

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 6 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 week ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP