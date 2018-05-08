Remy Martin/Uproxx

On May 8th, the Cannes Film Festival begins in the picturesque, coastal city of the same name, in the French Riviera. Founded in 1946, Cannes is one of the most storied film festivals in the world and winning its top prize, the Palme d’or, is a gateway to international adulation (though not always mainstream success). But, there’s so much more to famed film festival than A-list celebrities the likes of Hugh Jackman, Daniel Kaluuya, Jessica Chastain and Marion Cotillard dressed in the stylings of the hot designer du jour.

It’s also the perfect time for brands to unveil their newest and most noteworthy products. This is the case with famed cognac house Rémy Martin — so it should come as no surprise that the French brand is dropping an XO (extra old) limited edition bottle for the event itself. Rémy Martin XO Cannes 2018 is being unveiled at the festivals as the brand is celebrating its 15th year as an official partner of the film festival.

What better way to show support for a shindig than by actually creating a cognac in its honor, right?