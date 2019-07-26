Uproxx

I went to the animal shelter “just to look.” Which — if this were a horror movie — would be a real “don’t go into the basement” moment.

“Why are people in these movies so stupid? Don’t do it! There are too many good boys down there,” the audience would yell at the screen.

I thought I could handle it. Sure, I’d been jonesing for a dog since graduating from college, but I also knew I wasn’t ready. I’d lived in five states in three years. I liked going out late and sometimes ended up crashing with friends. “There’s no way I’m responsible enough yet,” I told myself.

Sure, I voluntarily walked into the shelter. But I was absolutely, one-hundred-percent not leaving with a dog. That was certain.

Narrator: She left with a dog.

Harold was a 12-week-old Great Dane mix. Black with a white chest and paws, like he was wearing a tux. He got so excited to see me when I walked toward his enclosure that he tripped over himself, giant paws tangling as he fell. Let me tell you something: you’ll never know how susceptible you are to going home with a rescue dog until you see some clumsy mutt with big, floppy ears skidding across the polished concrete in a frantic attempt to leap into your arms. The next thing I knew, I was signing the paperwork.

As nervous as I’d originally been to get a dog, I can’t imagine my life without Harold now. I was worried he’d take away from my adventures. Instead, he’s made them better. The two of us have jumped into a swimming hole in Austin together, climbed the hills of San Francisco, eaten deep dish pizza in Chicago (well… I did. Sore spot for Harold, I’m sure), hiked the Colorado Rockies, and road tripped to the Grand Canyon, Joshua Tree, and Zion. He’s been to more hot springs than a travel influencer.

If you’re considering going “just to look” at one of the 3.3 million dogs that enter a shelter every year, I’m here to say: do it. Your #Summer19 adventures will be much better for it. Here’s how:

Trips To The Beach

Have you ever seen a dog at the beach? They bound into the waves with unfettered enthusiasm. And watching them leap into the water to catch a ball or run up and down the shore is to witness pure joy, unfiltered.

Whether you decide to throw your pup a frisbee, go for a run, play a little beach volleyball, or surf, you have a companion who will never tire and will push you to go further, stay longer, and have more fun in and around the ocean. When it’s time to wind down, a dog is always up for a long walk on the beach with you at sunset — stick trailing out of his mouth.

I know, I know – that sounds like a cliche Tinder profile pic. And to that, I say, “That’s. Because. It. Works.”