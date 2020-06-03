Since last Friday, protests connected to the death of George Floyd (for which new charges have been filed against all four officers) have broken out across all 50 states. While protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful, some demonstrations have escalated into violence, looting, and property damage. Restaurant owners — beset by financial and staffing burdens from Covid-19 — have seen their restaurants defaced or damaged. Still, many independent businesses have kept their support behind the people who have taken to the street to demand justice and accountability from police nationwide.
Earlier this week after protests in Minneapolis saw Ruhel Islam’s popular Gandhi Mahal restaurant to burn down, Islam said of the damage “let my building burn” and called for justice for George Floyd. Grub Street reports that other chefs across the country like Ria Dolly Barbosa of Los Angeles’ Petite Peso similarly brushed off damage, “Our window can be replaced. George Floyd can’t.” Josef Centeno, owner of Bar Ama and Bäco Mercat shared photos of the damage to his restaurant on his Instagram, and followed up with a post directing supporters who offered to help with donations to direct their funds towards Black Lives Matter, the Bail Project, or the African American Policy Forum’s Say Her Name project instead.
View this post on Instagram
I want to thank everyone for your heartfelt concern, offering to help clean and donate money. We are ok—even if we don’t know what the future will hold. What we do know is #blacklivesmatter. All who offered to donate, please consider giving to @blklivesmatter, @bailproject or the #sayhername project @aapolicyforum. Stay safe and please vote.
While property damage is certainly causing frustration amongst chefs and restauranteurs, and some — like Handcrafted Hospitality Group CEO Marc Falsetto, who saw multiple properties defaced in one night — have vented their frustrations, many properties have remained vocal in their support for the movement. Here are some of the restauranteurs taking to their social media platforms to announce solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement, voicing their anger over police brutality, and supporting the power of protest.
We had a window broken @busboysandpoets last night. No one was hurt. We understand the rage and we stand in complete and unequivocal solidarity with the protests. #BlackLivesMatter #protests2020 ✊🏾 #TrumpResignNow #Revolution2020
— Andy Shallal (@andyshallal) June 1, 2020
View this post on Instagram
For many of us in hospitality, we've been told never to mix business with personal values. But fuck that. We have decided to close for today in observance of black lives to allow ourselves and our staff the opportunity to peacefully express solidarity. Black Lives Matter. #blackouttuesday
View this post on Instagram
We’re listening. Posting black boxes is not helpful. Here (@htxlegaldefense) is where all money spent at Giant Leap today will be matched and donated. Our friends and communities are on the streets today. – Silence is violence- even on social media, even in our small corner of the internet world. Our black friends and neighbors have been aggressively and directly impacted by police brutality and varied forms of inequality and oppression for hundreds of years. – As a white owned business we have benefited from a system that favors us. We stand with the uprising and support our country’s ongoing effort to dismantle white supremacy. We believe in justice, reform and human rights. – Every dollar spent at Giant Leap this morning will be matched in a donation to aid in bail outs for those arrested at today’s protest in Houston.. – We will continue to listen, learn and seek out ways to be better neighbors and a better local business in a thriving neighborhood founded and grown by people of color. We will partner with and amplify black and marginalized voices. – Please support local black owned businesses. Take care of each other. This is only the beginning.
No sooner had media reported vandalism at Teasim in DC, then the company firmly asserted their solidarity with the movement.
Last night I watched as these three individuals briskly walked out of a shattered window at the Teaism teahouse located at 800 Connecticut Avenue NW.
I peered inside the window and saw the dining room was on fire. I immediately called 911. pic.twitter.com/iatzRjD2g7
— Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) May 31, 2020
Before anyone puts a single word in our mouths. Black lives matter.
— Michelle (@TeaismATeaHouse) May 31, 2020
View this post on Instagram
It’s been a really heavy week. I honestly have been trying to figure out what to say and what to post. The only real thing that needs to be said is BLACK LIVES MATTER and I encourage other businesses especially white owned businesses to put this sign in their window AND donate $$$$. thank you! Shardell
Yes, we had some windows broken @FoundingFarmers on Penn Ave last night. Most important, none of our team was injured. Equally important, my team & I stand firmly with the message of the protest. If America's leaders (and citizens) listened to @Kaepernick7 when he peacefully
— Dan Simons (@DanSimonsSays) May 31, 2020