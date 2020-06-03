Getty Image
Many Local Restaurants Are Using Social Media To Stand With Protestors, Despite Damage From Looters

Since last Friday, protests connected to the death of George Floyd (for which new charges have been filed against all four officers) have broken out across all 50 states. While protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful, some demonstrations have escalated into violence, looting, and property damage. Restaurant owners — beset by financial and staffing burdens from Covid-19 — have seen their restaurants defaced or damaged. Still, many independent businesses have kept their support behind the people who have taken to the street to demand justice and accountability from police nationwide.

Earlier this week after protests in Minneapolis saw Ruhel Islam’s popular Gandhi Mahal restaurant to burn down, Islam said of the damage “let my building burn” and called for justice for George Floyd. Grub Street reports that other chefs across the country like Ria Dolly Barbosa of Los Angeles’ Petite Peso similarly brushed off damage, “Our window can be replaced. George Floyd can’t.” Josef Centeno, owner of Bar Ama and Bäco Mercat shared photos of the damage to his restaurant on his Instagram, and followed up with a post directing supporters who offered to help with donations to direct their funds towards Black Lives Matter, the Bail Project, or the African American Policy Forum’s Say Her Name project instead.

While property damage is certainly causing frustration amongst chefs and restauranteurs, and some — like Handcrafted Hospitality Group CEO Marc Falsetto, who saw multiple properties defaced in one night — have vented their frustrations, many properties have remained vocal in their support for the movement. Here are some of the restauranteurs taking to their social media platforms to announce solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement, voicing their anger over police brutality, and supporting the power of protest.

We’re listening. Posting black boxes is not helpful. Here (@htxlegaldefense) is where all money spent at Giant Leap today will be matched and donated. Our friends and communities are on the streets today. – Silence is violence- even on social media, even in our small corner of the internet world. Our black friends and neighbors have been aggressively and directly impacted by police brutality and varied forms of inequality and oppression for hundreds of years. – As a white owned business we have benefited from a system that favors us. We stand with the uprising and support our country’s ongoing effort to dismantle white supremacy. We believe in justice, reform and human rights. – Every dollar spent at Giant Leap this morning will be matched in a donation to aid in bail outs for those arrested at today’s protest in Houston.. – We will continue to listen, learn and seek out ways to be better neighbors and a better local business in a thriving neighborhood founded and grown by people of color. We will partner with and amplify black and marginalized voices. – Please support local black owned businesses. Take care of each other. This is only the beginning.

No sooner had media reported vandalism at Teasim in DC, then the company firmly asserted their solidarity with the movement.

