‘Rick And Morty’ Halloween Costumes To Wear While Getting Riggity Riggity Wrecked

Entertainment Editor
10.18.17

#PickleRick #MrMeseeks #BirdPerson #RickandMortyCosplay #NYCC #NYCC2017

A post shared by Earth2ComicCast (@earth2comiccast) on

Pickle Rick, Mr. Meeseeks, and Birdperson via earth2comiccast.

We’ve been highlighting Halloween costume ideas all month, including cheap DIY costumes, costumes for couples, versions of Pennywise from It, and costumes from movies and TV shows, including Game of Thrones specifically. Now we have another gallery of costumes specific to one popular TV show: Rick and Morty.

Continue on for 30 Rick and Morty inspired costumes, including Snowball, Scary Terry, Mr. Poopybutthole, Unity, and more. There is a distinct lack of Jerry, but would you have noticed Jerry wasn’t there if we hadn’t mentioned it?

Rick Sanchez photographed by rachiedw.

Morty photographed by trueepiccosplay.

Mr. Poopybutthole [via]

