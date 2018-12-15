The Dos and Don’ts of Giving Romantic Gifts That Don’t Feel Cheesy

Unsplash

Getting a gift for any romantic partner can be tricky. Do you go bathtub full of rose petals, a dozen red roses, and just dozens of diamonds (a million diamonds!)? Or do you go for a sensible used sedan with under ten thousand miles and only a few stains that really aren’t that noticeable.

“I mean she needs a car!” You might say. And sometimes, that totally is the best gift. We’re here for functionality. Other times though, well… sometimes she just wants the roses and romance, man.

In this guide, we’re going to finally tell you how to get the best of both worlds. Romance and practicality by building a full-sized car completely out of red roses and perfume. Just kidding. But we are going to give a few tips for giving romantic gifts without making her roll her eyes or feel uncomfortable. These are the dos and don’ts of romantic gifts that don’t feel cheesy.

DO make sure you’re on the same relationship page.

You’re in love! You want to shout it from the rooftops! Or at the very least Oprah’s couch (She doesn’t have her show anymore so you will have to break into O’s home but it’s worth it for love. Probably.).

“I love this woman!”

But before you make her a scrapbook of your relationship, you might want to make sure that you guys are absolutely on the exact same feelings level. If you get her an oil painting of the two of you and she gives you wool socks and a candle, both of you are probably going to feel embarrassed.

The key is to make sure you A) have had a serious talk about your relationship status in which you both feel you know what this is and where it’s going, and B) what kind of presents you’re getting this year (low budget but homemade? More expensive? etc.?). That way the romance that flows from your awesome gift will feel totally reciprocated.